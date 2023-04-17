Monday's game between the Texas Rangers (9-6) and the Kansas City Royals (4-12) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 17.

The probable starters are Jacob deGrom (1-0) for the Texas Rangers and Jordan Lyles (0-2) for the Kansas City Royals.

Rangers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won five of those games.

Texas has played as favorites of -210 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking sixth with 84 total runs this season.

The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).

Rangers Schedule