Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Monday, Nate Lowe (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with six doubles, a home run, three walks and nine RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Astros.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in slugging percentage (.476) thanks to nine extra-base hits.
- Lowe is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is on an 11-game hitting streak.
- In 86.7% of his 15 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 15 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Lowe has driven home a run in nine games this year (60.0%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In seven games this season (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.19), 61st in WHIP (1.442), and 46th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.