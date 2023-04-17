Marcus Semien -- batting .262 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on April 17 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien is hitting .250 with four doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Semien has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on six occasions (40.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 15 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Semien has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this year (six of 15), with more than one RBI three times (20.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 53.3% of his games this year (eight of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Lyles (0-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 5.19 ERA ranks 58th, 1.442 WHIP ranks 61st, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.