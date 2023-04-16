The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has a double, three home runs and four walks while hitting .218.

Garcia has recorded a hit in eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), including three multi-hit games (21.4%).

He has hit a home run in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with more than one RBI four times (28.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings