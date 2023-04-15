Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Robbie Grossman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the mound, on April 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .143.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (15 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (1-0) gets the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
