When the Houston Astros (6-8) and Texas Rangers (8-5) meet at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, April 15, Hunter Brown will get the nod for the Astros, while the Rangers will send Jon Gray to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rangers (+145). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (1-0, 3.09 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (1-1, 3.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Rangers and Astros game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rangers (+145), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rangers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Adolis García get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have been favorites in 12 games this season and won six (50%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, the Astros have gone 2-3 (40%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 4-4 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and have walked away with the win two times (50%) in those games.

Oddsmakers have given the Rangers the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +145 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Josh Jung 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rangers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 16th 4th Win AL West +550 - 4th

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.