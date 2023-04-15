Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After batting .195 with four doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Astros.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien is hitting .236 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In four games this season (30.8%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 13 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (50.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 15 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Brown (1-0) starts for the Astros, his third of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw seven innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up two hits.
