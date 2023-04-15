After batting .195 with four doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Hunter Brown) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros Starter: Hunter Brown

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien is hitting .236 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.

Semien has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In four games this season (30.8%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 13 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings