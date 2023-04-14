The Texas Rangers and Travis Jankowski, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is hitting .364 with two doubles and two walks.
  • In three of six games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
  • Jankowski has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (100.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
  • Garcia (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
