As they prepare for a play-in tournament matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42) with an opportunity to earn a place in the playoff field up for grabs, the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) will be keeping their eye on five players on the injury report. The play-in game begins at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, April 14 at Target Center.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 108-102 OT loss to the Lakers in their last outing on Tuesday. Karl-Anthony Towns' team-high 24 points paced the Timberwolves in the losing effort.

The Thunder's most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 123-118 victory against the Pelicans. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put up 32 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Thunder.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rudy Gobert C Questionable Back 13.4 11.6 1.2 Karl-Anthony Towns C Questionable Calf 20.8 8.1 4.8 Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2.0 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8.0 4.9 2.0 Aleksej Pokusevski PF Out Knee 8.1 4.7 1.9

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score only 0.6 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Thunder give up (116.4).

Minnesota has a 22-12 record when scoring more than 116.4 points.

The Timberwolves have seen an increase in scoring recently, putting up 117.0 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.2 points more than the 115.8 they've scored this year.

Minnesota knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 12.3 on average.

The Timberwolves put up 111.3 points per 100 possessions (23rd in the league), while giving up 111.1 points per 100 possessions (10th in the NBA).

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 115.8 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Oklahoma City is 28-15 when it scores more than 115.8 points.

In their past 10 games, the Thunder are putting up 116.4 points per contest, 1.1 fewer points than their season average (117.5).

Oklahoma City hits 12.1 three-pointers per game (15th in the league) at a 35.6% rate (17th in NBA), compared to the 12.9 its opponents make, shooting 35.8% from deep.

The Thunder record 112.3 points per 100 possessions (14th in league), while conceding 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in NBA).

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -5 228.5

