On Friday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .143 with a double, a home run and three walks.

In four of 11 games this season, Grossman has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In two games this season, Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 2 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings