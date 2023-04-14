Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is hitting .143 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- In four of 11 games this season, Grossman has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this season, Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.2 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Astros have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (14 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Astros will look to Garcia (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.