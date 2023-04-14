The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

  • Semien has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .212.
  • Semien has had a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits four times (33.3%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In four games this season (33.3%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
  • The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Garcia (0-1) starts for the Astros, his third this season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
