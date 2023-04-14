Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has three doubles, a home run and a walk while hitting .212.
- Semien has had a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), including multiple hits four times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- In four games this season (33.3%), Semien has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 12 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|3
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Astros have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.76).
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (14 total, 1.1 per game).
- Garcia (0-1) starts for the Astros, his third this season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
