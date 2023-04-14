Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Astros - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Friday, Jonah Heim (coming off going 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Royals.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .276 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
- Heim enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- Heim has reached base via a hit in five games this year (of eight played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In eight games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In three games this season (37.5%), Heim has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (37.5%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.76 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 14 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Garcia (0-1) makes the start for the Astros, his third of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
