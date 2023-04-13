The Dallas Stars (45-21-14) -- who've won five in a row -- host the St. Louis Blues (37-36-7) on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/12/2023 Blues Stars 5-2 DAL 11/28/2022 Blues Stars 4-1 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 213 total goals (2.7 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars' 275 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 8-2-0 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 81 46 60 106 64 60 0% Joe Pavelski 81 27 49 76 55 31 53.1% Jamie Benn 81 33 42 75 46 53 60% Roope Hintz 72 36 38 74 37 24 51.7% Miro Heiskanen 78 11 60 71 63 50 -

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 292 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the league.

The Blues have 258 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Blues are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players