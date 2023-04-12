On Wednesday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has five doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .261.
  • Lowe enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .286.
  • This season, Lowe has tallied at least one hit in nine of 11 games (81.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this year (63.6%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Royals' 4.58 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • Keller (1-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.