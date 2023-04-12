The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Royals.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brad Keller

Brad Keller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .263 with two doubles, two home runs and four walks.

In 70.0% of his 10 games this season, Jung has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In three games this season, Jung has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 10 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings