Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Bubba Thompson, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Brad Keller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate (2022)
- Thompson hit .259 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Thompson had a hit in 32 of 55 games last season, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He went deep once out of 55 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In eight of 55 games last season, Thompson drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He crossed home plate safely in 16 of 55 games last year (29.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.273
|AVG
|.244
|.289
|OBP
|.303
|.352
|SLG
|.256
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|25/2
|K/BB
|31/5
|9
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|1 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (7.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- The Royals will look to Keller (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
