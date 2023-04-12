On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (on the back of going 1-for-4 with two RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brad Keller. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Royals.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Brad Keller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Adolis García At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .227 with a double, two home runs and three walks.
  • In 54.5% of his games this season (six of 11), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in six games this season (54.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six of 11 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
  • Royals pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Royals are sending Keller (1-1) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
