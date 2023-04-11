Travis Jankowski Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Royals.
Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Travis Jankowski At The Plate (2022)
- Jankowski hit .164 with eight walks.
- Jankowski got a hit in 11.4% of his 44 games last season, with more than one hit in 6.8% of those contests.
- He did not homer last year in the 44 games he appeared in.
- Jankowski drove in a run in two games last season out of 44, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He crossed home in nine of 44 games a year ago (20.5%), including one multi-run game.
Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.200
|AVG
|.120
|.273
|OBP
|.290
|.200
|SLG
|.120
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|4/3
|K/BB
|6/5
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (8.7%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (4.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (17.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (4.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-2) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
