Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate (2022)

Jankowski hit .164 with eight walks.

Jankowski got a hit in 11.4% of his 44 games last season, with more than one hit in 6.8% of those contests.

He did not homer last year in the 44 games he appeared in.

Jankowski drove in a run in two games last season out of 44, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He crossed home in nine of 44 games a year ago (20.5%), including one multi-run game.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 10 .200 AVG .120 .273 OBP .290 .200 SLG .120 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 4/3 K/BB 6/5 1 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 23 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (8.7%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (17.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (4.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)