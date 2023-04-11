After going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his last game, Travis Jankowski and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Jordan Lyles) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate (2022)

  • Jankowski hit .164 with eight walks.
  • Jankowski got a hit in 11.4% of his 44 games last season, with more than one hit in 6.8% of those contests.
  • He did not homer last year in the 44 games he appeared in.
  • Jankowski drove in a run in two games last season out of 44, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • He crossed home in nine of 44 games a year ago (20.5%), including one multi-run game.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 10
.200 AVG .120
.273 OBP .290
.200 SLG .120
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
4/3 K/BB 6/5
1 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 23
3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (8.7%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (17.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (4.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • The Royals will send Lyles (0-2) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
