On Tuesday, Nate Lowe (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .268 with four doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Lowe is batting .300 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Lowe has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in six games this year (60.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Royals rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Royals will look to Lyles (0-2) in his third start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (4.91), 64th in WHIP (1.364), and 34th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
