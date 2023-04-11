Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Royals.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas in OBP (.435), slugging percentage (.486) and total hits (12) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- Seager will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last games.
- Seager has had a hit in eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits three times (30.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Seager has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Royals have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 12 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Royals will send Lyles (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 67th, 1.364 WHIP ranks 64th, and 9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
