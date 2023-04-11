On Tuesday, Bubba Thompson (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Bubba Thompson At The Plate (2022)

  • Thompson hit .259 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.
  • Thompson picked up at least one hit 32 times last season in 55 games played (58.2%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (20.0%).
  • Appearing in 55 games last season, he hit only one home run.
  • In eight of 55 games last year, Thompson picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In 16 of 55 games last year (29.1%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 25
.273 AVG .244
.289 OBP .303
.352 SLG .256
5 XBH 1
1 HR 0
7 RBI 2
25/2 K/BB 31/5
9 SB 9
Home Away
29 GP 26
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%)
1 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in the league.
  • The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Lyles (0-2) starts for the Royals, his third this season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 67th, 1.364 WHIP ranks 64th, and 9.0 K/9 ranks 34th among qualifying pitchers this season.
