The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBI last time in action, take on Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .225 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

Garcia has recorded a hit in five of 10 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (30.0%).

In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this year (50.0%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings