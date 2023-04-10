Rangers vs. Royals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 10
Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (5-4) and the Kansas City Royals (3-7) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 7-4 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rangers squad securing the victory. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on April 10.
The Texas Rangers will give the nod to Andrew Heaney (0-1, 23.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (0-2, 2.38 ERA).
Rangers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rangers vs. Royals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 7, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Royals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.
- Texas has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas has scored 47 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.65 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 4
|Orioles
|L 7-2
|Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Gibson
|April 5
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Jacob deGrom vs Grayson Rodriguez
|April 7
|@ Cubs
|L 2-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Marcus Stroman
|April 8
|@ Cubs
|L 10-3
|Martín Pérez vs Justin Steele
|April 9
|@ Cubs
|W 8-2
|Jon Gray vs Jameson Taillon
|April 10
|Royals
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Zack Greinke
|April 11
|Royals
|-
|Jacob deGrom vs Jordan Lyles
|April 12
|Royals
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Brad Keller
|April 14
|@ Astros
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Luis Garcia
|April 15
|@ Astros
|-
|Jon Gray vs Hunter Brown
|April 16
|@ Astros
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Framber Valdez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.