The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .263 with two home runs and three walks.

Garver has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Garver has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

