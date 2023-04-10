The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has nine hits this season and a team-best OBP of .390.

He ranks 86th in batting average, 49th in on base percentage, and 138th in slugging among qualifying batters in baseball.

Seager has gotten a hit in seven of nine games this season (77.8%), with multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this year, he has not homered.

Seager has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Royals Pitching Rankings