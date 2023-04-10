Bubba Thompson Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Royals - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bubba Thompson -- 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on April 10 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Cubs.
Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Bubba Thompson At The Plate (2022)
- Thompson hit .259 with five doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- Thompson picked up a hit in 58.2% of his games last year (32 of 55), with at least two hits in 11 of those games (20.0%).
- He hit a long ball once out of 55 games a year ago, going deep in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In eight of 55 games last year, Thompson drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- In 16 of 55 games last year (29.1%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.273
|AVG
|.244
|.289
|OBP
|.303
|.352
|SLG
|.256
|5
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|25/2
|K/BB
|31/5
|9
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|17 (58.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|1 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (7.7%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Royals had a collective 7.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 25th in MLB.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- The Royals will send Greinke (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (2.38), 58th in WHIP (1.324), and 75th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
