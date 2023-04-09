Tre Jones and the San Antonio Spurs match up versus the Dallas Mavericks at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Jones, in his previous game (April 8 loss against the Timberwolves) produced 21 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

In this piece we'll examine Jones' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Tre Jones Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.9 15.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 4.4 Assists 8.5 6.6 8.4 PRA 27.5 23.1 27.8 PR -- 16.5 19.4 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.8



Tre Jones Insights vs. the Mavericks

Jones is responsible for attempting 9.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 4.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.7 per game.

Jones' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.3 per game, most among NBA teams.

The Mavericks concede 113.9 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Mavericks are 22nd in the NBA, allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 24.9 assists per game, the Mavericks are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the best squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Tre Jones vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 32 13 1 5 0 0 1 12/31/2022 32 18 5 6 0 0 0

