Tre Jones, Top Spurs Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - April 9
Christian Wood and Zach Collins are two players to watch on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, when the Dallas Mavericks (38-43) go head to head with the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) at American Airlines Center.
How to Watch Spurs vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
Spurs' Last Game
On Saturday, in their last game, the Spurs fell to the Timberwolves 151-131. With 24 points, Julian Champagnie was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julian Champagnie
|24
|4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Keita Bates-Diop
|22
|3
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Tre Jones
|21
|10
|12
|0
|0
|1
Spurs Players to Watch
- Jones is No. 1 on the Spurs in assists (6.6 per game), and produces 12.9 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Collins is the Spurs' top rebounder (6.4 per game), and he contributes 11.6 points and 2.8 assists.
- Keita Bates-Diop gets the Spurs 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Malaki Branham gets the Spurs 10 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Spurs get 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Sandro Mamukelashvili.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tre Jones
|13.9
|4.2
|7.8
|1.3
|0
|0.8
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|12.4
|6.7
|2.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.9
|Keita Bates-Diop
|15
|4.6
|2.2
|0.6
|0.4
|1.7
|Malaki Branham
|13.4
|3.7
|1.7
|0.4
|0
|1.2
|Julian Champagnie
|12.2
|4
|0.5
|0.5
|0.5
|2.3
