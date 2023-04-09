The Dallas Mavericks (38-43) host the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at American Airlines Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023. The Mavericks are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and CW35

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -4.5 -

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

Out of the Spurs' 81 games with a set total, 47 have hit the over (58%).

San Antonio has a 32-49-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs have come away with 18 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has a record of 15-51, a 22.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 0 0% 114.2 226.9 113.9 237 225.1 Spurs 0 0% 112.7 226.9 123.1 237 233.0

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has covered the spread twice, and is 2-8 overall, in its last 10 games.

The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their past 10 contests.

This year, San Antonio is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 13-27-0 ATS (.325).

The Spurs put up only 1.2 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Mavericks give up (113.9).

San Antonio is 22-15 against the spread and 15-22 overall when it scores more than 113.9 points.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 30-50 9-28 43-38 Spurs 32-49 27-40 47-34

Spurs vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Mavericks Spurs 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 112.7 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 15-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-15 15-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 15-22 113.9 Points Allowed (PG) 123.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 16-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 22-15 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

