The Dallas Mavericks (38-43) are home in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (21-60) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. This is the fourth contest between these clubs this year.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and CW35

BSSW and CW35 Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Spurs vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 114.2 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 113.9 per contest (15th in the NBA). They have a +27 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs have a -844 scoring differential, falling short by 10.4 points per game. They're putting up 112.7 points per game, 24th in the league, and are giving up 123.1 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 226.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 237 combined points per game, eight more points than this matchup's total.

Dallas has compiled a 29-48-4 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has covered 32 times in 81 games with a spread this season.

Looking to place a futures bet on the Spurs? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.