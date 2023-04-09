(4-4) will play the (4-3) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, April 9 at 2:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 7 strikeouts, Jon Gray will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The favored Cubs have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at -110. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Rangers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (0-1, 2.84 ERA)

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 3-2 (60%).

Chicago has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +600 - 4th

