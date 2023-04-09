On Sunday, Mitch Garver (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .263 with two home runs and three walks.

Garver has picked up a hit in four games this season (66.7%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Garver has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings