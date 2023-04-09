After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien is hitting .206 with a double, a home run and a walk.

In five of eight games this season (62.5%), Semien has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Semien has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

