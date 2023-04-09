Keita Bates-Diop and his San Antonio Spurs teammates face off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Bates-Diop, in his previous game (April 8 loss against the Timberwolves) produced 22 points and five assists.

We're going to look at Bates-Diop's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Keita Bates-Diop Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 9.5 15.0 Rebounds 5.5 3.7 4.6 Assists 2.5 1.5 2.2 PRA 23.5 14.7 21.8 PR -- 13.2 19.6 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.7



Keita Bates-Diop Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Keita Bates-Diop has made 3.5 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 6.6% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 2.1 threes per game, or 5.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bates-Diop's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 25th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.3 per game, most among NBA teams.

The Mavericks give up 113.9 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per contest, the Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.9 assists per contest.

The Mavericks are the best squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Keita Bates-Diop vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 29 15 6 2 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.