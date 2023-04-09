The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .267 with a double, a home run and three walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (four of eight), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (37.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in one game this year.

In four games this year, Garcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings