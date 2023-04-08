Zach Collins' San Antonio Spurs face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Collins, in his most recent appearance, had 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 129-127 win over the Trail Blazers.

In this article we will dive into Collins' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 11.6 18.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.4 8.0 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.6 PRA 26.5 20.8 29.9 PR -- 18 26.3 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.9



Zach Collins Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Collins is responsible for attempting 7.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.7 per game.

Collins is averaging 2.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Collins' opponents, the Timberwolves, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 104 possessions per game, while his Spurs average the sixth-most possessions per game with 105.3.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are 18th in the NBA, conceding 115.7 points per contest.

The Timberwolves give up 44.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 23rd in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are ranked 12th in the NBA, conceding 25 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are 16th in the league, conceding 12.4 makes per game.

Zach Collins vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 23 9 6 2 1 1 1 10/26/2022 17 7 4 5 1 0 1 10/24/2022 17 11 4 5 0 0 0

