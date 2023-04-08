Thomas Pieters enters play in the 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club, with action from April 6 - 9.

Looking to place a bet on Pieters at the Masters Tournament this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Thomas Pieters Insights

Pieters has finished better than par five times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has registered a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Pieters has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Pieters has had an average finish of 42nd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Pieters has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Pieters hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 42 3 286 0 3 0 0 $242,169

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Pieters' previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been fourth.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Pieters finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 7,545 yards this week, 251 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Augusta National Golf Club, the scoring average is higher at +1 per tournament.

Courses that Pieters has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,345 yards, 200 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard Augusta National Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of +2 among finishers, higher than the +1 average at this course.

Pieters' Last Time Out

Pieters was in the 48th percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at The Open Championship, averaging 3.89 strokes on those 56 holes.

Pieters shot better than 54% of the golfers at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.62.

Pieters failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the field averaged 0.5).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Pieters had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

Pieters' 15 birdies or better on par-4s at The Open Championship were more than the tournament average of 9.1.

At that last outing, Pieters posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 56 par-4s (the field averaged 7.9).

Pieters finished The Open Championship with a birdie or better on four of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.7.

On the eight par-5s at The Open Championship, Pieters underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

