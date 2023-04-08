The Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on CW35 and BSN. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: in ,

in , TV: CW35 and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -13.5 234.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has combined with its opponents to score more than 234.5 points in 38 of 80 games this season.

San Antonio's average game total this season has been 235.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

San Antonio has a 32-48-0 record against the spread this season.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (24%) in those contests.

This season, San Antonio has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +800 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has an 11.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 32 40% 115.4 227.9 115.7 238.5 231.1 Spurs 38 47.5% 112.5 227.9 122.8 238.5 233

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

The Spurs have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

In 2022-23 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.475, 19-21-0 record) than on the road (.325, 13-27-0).

The Spurs' 112.5 points per game are just 3.2 fewer points than the 115.7 the Timberwolves give up.

San Antonio is 17-13 against the spread and 12-18 overall when it scores more than 115.7 points.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 36-43 0-1 36-44 Spurs 32-48 6-6 46-34

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Scoring Insights Timberwolves Spurs 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.5 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 14-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-13 15-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 12-18 115.7 Points Allowed (PG) 122.8 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 20-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-7 24-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-8

