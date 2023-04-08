On Saturday, April 8, 2023, the Minnesota Timberwolves (40-40) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (21-59) at 4:00 PM ET on CW35 and BSN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Timberwolves vs. Spurs matchup.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: CW35 and BSN
  • Location: ,
  • Venue:

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Timberwolves Moneyline Spurs Moneyline
DraftKings Timberwolves (-14) 232.5 -1050 +700 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Timberwolves (-13.5) 232.5 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Timberwolves (-13.5) - -1100 +750 Bet on this game with Tipico

Spurs vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

  • The Timberwolves average 115.4 points per game (13th in the league) while giving up 115.7 per contest (18th in the NBA). They have a -28 scoring differential overall.
  • The Spurs' -824 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.5 points per game (24th in NBA) while giving up 122.8 per contest (30th in league).
  • These two teams average 227.9 points per game combined, 4.6 less than this game's total.
  • Combined, these teams allow 238.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Minnesota is 37-42-1 ATS this season.
  • San Antonio is 32-48-0 ATS this year.

Spurs and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Spurs - - +3000
Timberwolves +25000 +10000 -130

Looking to place a futures bet on the Spurs? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.