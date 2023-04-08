Robbie Grossman -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on April 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .217.
  • Grossman has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In two games this year, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Cubs will look to Steele (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), third in WHIP (.667), and 10th in K/9 (12).
