Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .217.

Grossman has had a base hit in four of seven games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one game this year.

In two games this year, Grossman has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings