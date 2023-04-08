When the (3-3) square off against the (4-3) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, April 8 at 4:05 PM ET, Justin Steele will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 8).

The Cubs are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Rangers (-105). The over/under for the game is listed at 7 runs.

Rangers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Rangers' game versus the Cubs but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rangers (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to defeat the Cubs with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Josh Jung hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won two of the four games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Rangers have split the two games they have played as underdogs this season.

The Rangers have been listed as an underdog of -105 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +600 - 4th

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.