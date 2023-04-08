The 2023 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia at Augusta National Golf Club from April 6 - 9 will feature Min Woo Lee as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 7,545-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Lee at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Min Woo Lee Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Lee has shot under par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Lee has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 19 -3 282 0 5 0 1 $1.3M

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

Lee last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 14th.

At 7,545 yards, Augusta National Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,294 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Augusta National Golf Club has a recent scoring average of +1.

Lee will take to the 7,545-yard course this week at Augusta National Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,320 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of even par. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +1.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee finished in the 61st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at THE PLAYERS Championship, which was strong enough to land him in the 90th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.11).

Lee shot better than 55% of the competitors at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Lee recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Lee had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.7).

Lee had more birdies or better (12) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that most recent competition, Lee's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.1).

Lee ended THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 5.1.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Lee had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.3.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Lee Odds to Win: +6600

