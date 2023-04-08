Keita Bates-Diop will hope to make a difference for the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last time out, which was on April 6, Bates-Diop put up 25 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 129-127 win versus the Trail Blazers.

In this article, we dig into Bates-Diop's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Keita Bates-Diop Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.4 12.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 4.6 Assists -- 1.5 1.8 PRA 20.5 14.6 19.2 PR -- 13.1 17.4 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Keita Bates-Diop's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Keita Bates-Diop Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Bates-Diop is responsible for taking 5.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 6.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

The Spurs average the sixth-most possessions per game with 105.3. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 104.0 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 115.7 points per game.

The Timberwolves give up 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the league.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have conceded 25.0 per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 12.4 makes per contest, 16th in the NBA.

Keita Bates-Diop vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/30/2022 23 18 6 1 1 0 0 10/26/2022 15 15 4 1 0 0 1 10/24/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Bates-Diop or any of his Spurs teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.