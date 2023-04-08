From April 6 - 9, Hideki Matsuyama will take to the course at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. It's a par-72 that spans 7,545 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Matsuyama at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hideki Matsuyama Insights

Matsuyama has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Matsuyama has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Matsuyama has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Matsuyama has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 26 -6 279 0 16 3 4 $4.6M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In his past 10 appearances at this event, Matsuyama has three top-10 finishes, two top-five finishes and one win.

In his past 10 appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut nine times.

Matsuyama last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 14th.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,545 yards, 251 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Augusta National Golf Club have averaged a score of +1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Matsuyama has played i the last year (7,374 yards) is 171 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,545).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Matsuyama's Last Time Out

Matsuyama was in the 46th percentile on par 3s at the Valero Texas Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the Valero Texas Open, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Valero Texas Open, Matsuyama was better than 82% of the golfers (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Matsuyama carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Valero Texas Open, Matsuyama carded two bogeys or worse, which was the same as the field average.

Matsuyama recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at the Valero Texas Open.

In that last tournament, Matsuyama's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Matsuyama finished the Valero Texas Open outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Valero Texas Open averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Matsuyama finished without one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Matsuyama Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.