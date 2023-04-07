The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .263.
  • Grossman has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one of six games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this season, Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (four total, 0.8 per game).
  • Stroman (1-0) gets the start for the Cubs, his second of the season.
  • His last time out was on Thursday, March 30 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
