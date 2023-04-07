(4-2) will take on the (2-3) at Wrigley Field on Friday, April 7 at 2:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 6 Ks, Nathan Eovaldi will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Rangers are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Cubs (-125). The over/under is 7 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Eovaldi - TEX (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rangers versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rangers (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Rangers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

Rangers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs won 23, or 45.1%, of the 51 games they played as favorites last season.

The Cubs had a record of 21-18, a 53.8% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by bookmakers last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Cubs hit 73 home runs at home last season (0.9 per game).

Chicago averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .394 in home contests.

The Rangers were chosen as underdogs in 103 games last year and walked away with the win 43 times (41.7%) in those games.

Last season, the Rangers came away with a win 34 times in 83 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Texas hit 97 homers on the road last season (1.2 per game).

The Rangers slugged .388 with 2.7 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 4th Win AL West +800 - 4th

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.