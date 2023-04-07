Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cubs - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Mitch Garver, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)
- Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 53.7% of his games last season (29 of 54), Garver got a base hit, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a home run in 10 games a year ago (out of 54 opportunities, 18.5%), going deep in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Garver picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his 54 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 13.0% of those contests (seven). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in 20 of 54 games last year (37.0%), including three multi-run games (5.6%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|.217
|AVG
|.200
|.340
|OBP
|.261
|.325
|SLG
|.467
|5
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|15
|20/15
|K/BB
|33/8
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (53.3%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (16.7%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (36.7%)
|2 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (30.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Cubs had a 4.01 team ERA that ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Cubs will look to Stroman (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, March 30, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (1.000), and 11th in K/9 (12).
