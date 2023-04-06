The Philadelphia Flyers (29-35-13), losers of eight straight road games, visit the Dallas Stars (42-21-14) at American Airlines Center on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH.

Stars vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-275) Flyers (+230) 6

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 33 of their 53 games when favored on the moneyline this season (62.3%).

Dallas is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

The Stars have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 39 of 77 games this season.

Stars vs. Flyers Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 264 (8th) Goals 207 (29th) 210 (7th) Goals Allowed 256 (22nd) 58 (9th) Power Play Goals 33 (31st) 39 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (24th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Dallas went over five times.

The Stars have had an average of 6.2 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 higher than this game's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.7 higher than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 264 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked eighth in the league this year.

The Stars are ranked seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 210 total goals (2.7 per game).

The squad has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +54 this season.

