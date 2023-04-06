The Dallas Stars (42-21-14) will host the Philadelphia Flyers (29-35-13) -- who've lost eight straight away from home -- on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH to watch as the Stars and the Flyers hit the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and NBCS-PH
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/13/2022 Flyers Stars 5-1 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have conceded 210 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Stars' 264 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 33 goals over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 77 43 58 101 62 58 0%
Jamie Benn 77 32 41 73 45 51 59.5%
Joe Pavelski 77 25 47 72 52 30 53.1%
Roope Hintz 69 35 35 70 36 24 51.6%
Miro Heiskanen 74 11 57 68 56 45 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

  • The Flyers allow 3.3 goals per game (256 in total), 22nd in the league.
  • The Flyers' 207 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 29th in the league.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Flyers have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 36 goals over that stretch.

Flyers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Travis Konecny 55 29 27 56 26 31 49.1%
Kevin Hayes 76 17 36 53 33 36 50.1%
Scott Laughton 73 18 24 42 41 35 47.1%
Morgan Frost 76 19 23 42 26 36 46.3%
Anthony DeAngelo 70 11 31 42 57 25 -

