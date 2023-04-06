The San Antonio Spurs (20-59) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (33-46) as 3.5-point favorites on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+. The over/under is 230.5 in the matchup.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: in ,

in , TV: CW35 and ROOT Sports NW+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Spurs -3.5 230.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in 44 of 79 games this season.

San Antonio's outings this year have an average point total of 235, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Spurs have a 32-47-0 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has won two of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

San Antonio has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -155.

The implied probability of a win from the Spurs, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Spurs vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Spurs 44 55.7% 112.3 225.5 122.7 239.2 233.1 Trail Blazers 38 48.1% 113.2 225.5 116.5 239.2 229.4

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

The Spurs have a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Spurs have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.

Against the spread, San Antonio has fared better at home, covering 19 times in 39 home games, and 13 times in 40 road games.

The Spurs record 112.3 points per game, only 4.2 fewer points than the 116.5 the Trail Blazers give up.

San Antonio has a 16-11 record against the spread and an 11-16 record overall when putting up more than 116.5 points.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Spurs and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 32-47 0-0 45-34 Trail Blazers 37-42 19-20 38-41

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Spurs Trail Blazers 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 16-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-2 11-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 18-1 122.7 Points Allowed (PG) 116.5 30 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 12-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-8 12-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 19-8

